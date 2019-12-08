Drivers from Kossuth and Faribault counties injured in crash

MAPLETON, Minn. – Two people are hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County.

It took place around 5:47 pm Saturday on Highway 22. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jeff Gerard Gisch, 50 of Lone Rock, IA, turned left from Central Avenue onto Highway 22 and collided with the southbound vehicle driven by Trudence Mureene Pitcher, 62 of Wells.

Gisch and Pitcher both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mapleton police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.