Drivers will face warning tickets for seasonal parking ordinances

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester City Council has approved to move forward with giving drivers warning tickets if they aren't following the seasonal parking ordinances.

The city sent out flyers and postcards to residents, posted on various social media accounts and put up billboards stating the new rules in October. The City Council was updated at their meeting on the progress of how the ordinances are going.

Warning tickets will now be issued to drivers starting November 19th through December 2nd if they're not parked on the correct side of the street. The calendar date is an even number, drivers must park on the even side of the road and if it's odd, park on the odd.

The Communication Coordinator with Rochester Public Works said these ordinances are in place for the safety of drivers, "in order for our big equipment, whether it's snow plows, fire trucks, ambulances or even the garbage truck to get through our streets during winter."

If during those two weeks of warning tickets there were a major snowfall in Rochester, the City Council will allow for formal ticketing. a $25 ticket will be issued after December 2nd for drivers not following the new rules.