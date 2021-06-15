Drivers asked to be more aware as more motorcylists hit Minnesota roads

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's hot, sunny, and motorcycle season. With more bikers on the roads, drivers are being asked to be more aware. Cycle City Sales Associate Shane Merchlewitz encourages drivers to pay closer attention to their surroundings and keep their eyes peeled for motorcycles.

"These people have families to go home to. Take a couple of extra seconds and look where you're driving."

When the weather is nice out, the shop usually sees the most people on the road. Merchlewitz also tells KIMT News 3 motorcyclists are eager to get out on the highway and get their collective motor running, in the wake of an extended pandemic.

"I think it's great for people to get out and ride on a motorcycle if they can do in a safe aspect."

Bikers are encouraged to wear a helmet, eye protection, and leather. Drivers should double-check traffic intersections, check their blind spots, and watch out when turning left.