Drivers advised to watch out for buckling roadways as heat rises

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Consecutive days of scorching heat can take a toll on the state's roadways with the heat bucking and crumbling roads in southern Minnesota.

The type of pavement used on the roadway does play a big role in the buckling as asphalt is a bit more flexible and allows for movement whereas concrete is a set length and doesn't allow for the same repositioning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says if drivers see a buckled road they should pull over to a safe spot and alert 911.

Mike Dougherty, MnDOT's district 6 communication director said, "Try and be as specific, if you do encounter it, how specific the location is. That will help the crews get there as quickly as they can so they can find it, get that lane shut down, and do some patching on it so it's safer for other travelers."

If you're driving over or around a buckled roadway do your best to slow down if you can, depending on the flow of traffic, so you don't damage your vehicle.

Dougherty explained, "I'd say first and foremost it can be dangerous and secondly it can be an inconvenience. So first, we're worried about people's safety but also if something happens it decreases the use of that traffic lane for a time when traffic needs to use it so that can be an inconvenience as well."

MnDOT does say the best thing driver can do is simply pay attention and try to safely maneuver around buckled roadways until repairs can be made.