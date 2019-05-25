Clear

Drivers advised to stay off closed portion of Mitchell Co. road

While work is almost done, Mitchell Co. is asking for patience and to not drive on freshly done pavement

Posted: May. 25, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Mitchell County is asking drivers to stay off part of a county road still under construction.

Lancer Avenue, also known as County Road T38, remains closed from the Mitchell-Floyd County Line to the south edge of Osage. While many are following the detour and taking alternate routes, the county engineer's office says that some are going around the barricades and driving on pavement that is not yet set, which could delay the project.

Zach Anderson lives along the road, and says the project is needed.

"It was getting really rough."

Despite the slight inconvenience, he and his neighbors have been adjusting well.

"They've let us know as soon as they're going to pour our section of the road and they tell us we have to park elsewhere."

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office says they will issue citations if drivers are caught going around the barriers.

Depending on weather, construction is expected to last until sometime next month.

