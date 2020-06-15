Drivers advised of highway construction starting Tuesday near Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Starting Tuesday, drivers may encounter some traffic issues near Stewartville.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists on Highway 63 should be prepared to stop just south of the Interstate 90 interchange at Schumann Drive when a temporary traffic signal is activated. The sign will be in place for a construction project that is closing Highway 63’s northbound lanes. North and southbound traffic will be side-by-side in the southbound lanes and left turn traffic signal sequencing at 20th Street NW in Stewartville will be changed to accommodate vehicles making a U-turn to then use I-90 eastbound.

This is the start of a two-year project that will replace Highway 63 bridges, reroute Highway 30 West, add or realign some I-90 exit ramps, and the access to 90th Street SE will be closed and rerouted.

In addition. a three-night detour goes into place Tuesday as crews remove the Highway 63 northbound bridge over Interstate 90. The detour will be from 7 pm to 5 am and will send westbound drivers exiting at Hwy 52 (Exit 218) north to Rochester, Hwy 63 south to I-90 where it rejoins the highway. Eastbound motorists will exit I-90 at High Forest (Exit 205), follow Olmsted County Road 6 east into Stewartville, then north on Hwy 63 to connect again with I-90.