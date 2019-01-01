Driver taken to hospital after vehicle plunges into river

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA - One person has been taken to the hospital, after their vehicle crashed into the Winnebago River.
It happened on Interstate 35 just south of the Highway 9 exit. Authorities believe the driver fell asleep, and the vehicle went over the bank and into the river. Our reporter on the scene says the driver was alert and concious and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest on this developing story.
