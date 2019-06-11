Stewartville man suffers life-threatening injuries in car/tractor collision

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Stewartville man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into a crop sprayer Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 9:30 am on Highway 30, east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Larry June Turner, 80 of Stewartville, tried to pass the crop sprayer as it was turning left and hit the front of it. The Patrol says Turner’s vehicle rolled several times and ended up in the ditch.

Turner was flown by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The driver of the crop sprayer, Rodney Dean Krell, 49 of Blooming Prairie, was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Rescue, and Mayo One assisted at the scene.