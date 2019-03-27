Driver sentenced for hitting school bus in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man who drunkenly crashed into a school bus and then drove away is sentenced.

Leif Elijah Haugland, 36 of Owatonna, was given three years of supervised probation Wednesday for pleading guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired. Haugland must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.

He was arrested on November 16, 2018, after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Haugland’s minivan hit a school bus. A deputy then saw Haugland driving away and even though the deputy turned on his lights and siren, it took Haugland several miles before he pulled over.

The Sheriff’s Office says a test showed Haugland’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .16, twice the legal limit.