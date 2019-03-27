Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Driver sentenced for hitting school bus in Dodge County

Leif Haugland Leif Haugland

Sheriff's Office says man's blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 4:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man who drunkenly crashed into a school bus and then drove away is sentenced.

Leif Elijah Haugland, 36 of Owatonna, was given three years of supervised probation Wednesday for pleading guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving while impaired. Haugland must also either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.

He was arrested on November 16, 2018, after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Haugland’s minivan hit a school bus. A deputy then saw Haugland driving away and even though the deputy turned on his lights and siren, it took Haugland several miles before he pulled over.

The Sheriff’s Office says a test showed Haugland’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .16, twice the legal limit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real estate market picking up

Image

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Image

Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

Image

Charles City soccer turnaround

Image

Hurt is Minnesota's Mr. Basketball

Image

Helping, one tow at a time

Image

Buying products with CBD in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

Image

Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

Image

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Community Events