Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Driver sentenced for 2018 Mason City drive-by shooting

Jacob Wilson
Jacob Wilson

Shooter still awaiting sentencing.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down for a 2018 drive-by shooting in Mason City.

Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold Hill, Oregon, was given 30 days in jail and credit for time served after taking a plea deal for a reduced charge of accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor. Wilson had initially been charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony.


Robert Buckner

Authorities say Wilson was driving the car when a passenger, Robert Lewis Buckner, 28 of Mason City, fired at another vehicle in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue in Mason City on June 21, 2018.

Buckner previously pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for April 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Farmer Donates to Families in Need

Image

MN Working on Alternative Care Facilities

Image

Access To Essential Resources in Rural Communities

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Sara's daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Channel One Bank packing emergency boxes

Image

Supporting local restaurants during Coronavirus pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 3/23 2

Image

Minnesota swimmer keeps reality in perspective

Image

Rochester making moves to help homeless population

Community Events