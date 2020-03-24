Driver sentenced for 2018 Mason City drive-by shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down for a 2018 drive-by shooting in Mason City.

Jacob Wilson, 27 of Gold Hill, Oregon, was given 30 days in jail and credit for time served after taking a plea deal for a reduced charge of accessory after the fact, a misdemeanor. Wilson had initially been charged with aiding and abetting intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony.



Authorities say Wilson was driving the car when a passenger, Robert Lewis Buckner, 28 of Mason City, fired at another vehicle in the 200 block of S. Ohio Avenue in Mason City on June 21, 2018.

Buckner previously pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. His sentencing is scheduled for April 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.