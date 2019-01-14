Clear
Driver runs off the road near Geneva

State Patrol says conditions were snowy and icy.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is hurt Monday after running off the road on I-35.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:14 am near mile marker 23. Justice Ann Welsh, 21, lost control of her vehicle while driving north, went into the ditch, and hit a fence.

Welsh was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says Welsh was wearing her seat belt and road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the accident.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

