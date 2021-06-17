Driver pleads guilty in Oronoco chase that ended at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a car chase through Oronoco that ended at gunpoint.

Natasha Adell Johnson, 28 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Her sentencing is set for August 23.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson led deputies on a chase on October 3, 2019, that involved Johnson driving into a ditch to avoid spike strips placed on the road. Johnson was eventually forced to stop near 7th St. and the West Frontage Road and everyone was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

A passenger, James Michael Kenyon of Lanesboro, previously pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer and was given three years of probation and ordered to pay $2,892.55 in restitution.