Driver now charged with vehicular homicide for death of Mason City woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Nebraska man is now charged with homicide by vehicle after a woman was struck and killed at Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City.

Police say Christopher Rathfon, 35 of Omaha, NE, was driving the pickup truck that hit Dawn Merrick, 62 of Mason City, on June 8 as she was leaving the store. Merrick was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where she died on June 10.

Rathfon was initially charged with OWI but that has been dismissed to make way for his vehicular homicide prosecution.

Court documents state a breath test at the scene found Rathfon had a blood alcohol content of .255, more than three times the legal limit.