Driver killed in Wright County crash Sunday

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – A one-vehicle crash has killed the driver in Wright County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 7 am Sunday on 270th Street, about five miles east of Eagle Grove. Jose Gabriel Velsaco Cruz, 23, was driving west in a 2009 Dodge Charger when the State Patrol says he failed to negotiate a curve, vaulted from the road, and hit a tree.

Cruz was killed in the crash. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.