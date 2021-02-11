Driver injured in Highway 52 crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Wisconsin man is hurt in a crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.

It happened around 2 pm near the 6th Street SW interchange. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Clay Harris, 53 of Pleasant Prairie, WI, was driving south when he hit the median barrier. Harris was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Rochester police and fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.