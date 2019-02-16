Clear
Driver injured in Cerro Gordo County rollover

Happened a little after 8 pm Friday.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 9:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A driver suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash Friday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Willie E. Woodson, 39 of Dallas, Texas, was driving east on 300th Street when he tried to pass someone around 8:17 pm in the 10000 block and lost control. Woodson’s vehicle went into the south ditch, flipped, and rolled several times.

Woodson was treated and released at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. He’s being cited for failure to maintain control, unsafe passing, no valid driver’s license, and an insurance violation.

The damage to Woodson’s vehicle is extensive.

