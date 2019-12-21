Clear

Driver injured as truck hits horse in Fillmore County

Collision happened Friday evening.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 11:53 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A man goes to the hospital after his pickup truck hits a horse Friday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Tyler Lee Solie, 33 of Mabel, was driving west on Highway 44 when he crashed into a horse that was loose in traffic near Highway 52. Solie was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Harmony Fire and Ambulance, and Winneshiek Ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 7:46 pm Friday.

