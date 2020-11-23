Driver in high speed Rochester chase is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The driver in a high-speed chase through Rochester is sentenced.

Jimmy Douangmychit, 30 of Rochester, was given three years of supervised probation Monday and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.



He pleaded guilty to DWI and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle for a pursuit on May 3, 2019, that reached speeds of 80 miles per hour. Authorities say Douangmychit crashed into a ditch near RCTC and meth and marijuana were found in the vehicle.

A passenger, Rath An of Rochester, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree drug possession in November 2019. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, with credit for 204 days already served.