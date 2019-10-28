Clear
Driver identified in deadly Winneshiek County crash

Man died Thursday evening in Decorah Township.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities have identified the driver killed in a northeast Iowa crash on Thursday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says William James Smith, 54 of Decorah, was driving south on Trout Run Road at a high rate of speed around 6:48 pm when he went off the road and hit a large tree. Smith suffered fatal injuries. He was the only person in the vehicle.

