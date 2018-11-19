Clear

Driver hurt in Olmsted County crash

State Patrol says vehicle went off the road near Stewartville.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A one-vehicle crash sends a woman to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Susan Michelle Christian, 51 of Marshall, was driving west on Interstate 90 in Olmsted County when she apparently fell asleep and went into the ditch near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says Christian struck several trees and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

This crash happened just before 1 pm Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

