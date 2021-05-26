Driver hospitalized after crash Wednesday morning in Dodge County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Dodge County.

It happened around 8:30 am Wednesday on County Road 24. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jasmine Kay Paulson, 26 of West Concord, was driving east when she went through the intersection with Highway 57 and came to a stop in the west ditch.

Paulson was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and West Concord fire and ambulance assisted with this accident.