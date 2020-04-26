Driver hospitalized after Freeborn County rollover

NUNDA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A rollover accident in Freeborn County Sunday morning sends one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Cetera Gene Salgado, 23 of North Mankato, was driving south on Highway 69 around 8:15 am when she went into the ditch near the intersection with 120th Street and rolled her car on its side.

Salgado was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was involved in this crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.