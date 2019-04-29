Driver flown to hospital after Cerro Gordo County crash

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A driver had to be freed from her vehicle and taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon rollover crash.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Frances Engelking, 54 of Iowa Falls, was northbound on Highway 65 when she drifted off the road near the intersection with 170th Street, overcorrected into the southbound lane and onto the west shoulder, steered back onto the road, started to skid, and finally rolled several times before coming to a stop upside down in the east ditch.

Fire personnel had to remove the trapped Engelking from her vehicle and she was taken to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa by helicopter with unknown injuries.

This accident happened just after 3 pm.