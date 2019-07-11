WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one bus driver was fired and another placed on administrative after incidents involving students in Waterloo.
The fired driver for Durham School Services failed to check the bus Tuesday and left 6-year-old boy alone for nearly two hours inside the bus at the bus yard as the summer temperatures rose outside. The boy had misunderstood instructions and had gotten onto the bus at the Boys and Girls Club so he could be taken home. A company employee found the boy sleeping on the bus after frantic calls from his mother.
In the other incident, a 9-year-old girl with autism was taken from a school program to her home Monday instead being taken to a YWCA for day care. The girl then crossed two busy streets as she walked to a store, where she was found in an aisle, playing with toys.
The Waterloo school district says it is working with Durham School Services to prevent any similar incidents in the future.
Related Content
- Driver fired after 6-year-old left on bus at NE Iowa bus yard
- UPDATE: Student, driver identified in Iowa school bus fire
- Iowa governor candidates begin bus tours with 2 weeks left
- Drug arrest in NE Iowa
- School bus crash in eastern Iowa
- NTSB: better driver standards would have helped in fatal Iowa bus fire
- Report on deadly Iowa school bus fire released Friday
- Parents suing school district over western Iowa school bus fire
- Iowa school bus fire that killed 2 under investigation
- NE Iowa trail approved over opposition