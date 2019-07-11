Clear

Driver fired after 6-year-old left on bus at NE Iowa bus yard

The fired driver for Durham School Services failed to check the bus Tuesday and left 6-year-old boy alone for nearly two hours inside the bus at the bus yard as the summer temperatures rose outside.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 6:31 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one bus driver was fired and another placed on administrative after incidents involving students in Waterloo.

The fired driver for Durham School Services failed to check the bus Tuesday and left 6-year-old boy alone for nearly two hours inside the bus at the bus yard as the summer temperatures rose outside. The boy had misunderstood instructions and had gotten onto the bus at the Boys and Girls Club so he could be taken home. A company employee found the boy sleeping on the bus after frantic calls from his mother.

In the other incident, a 9-year-old girl with autism was taken from a school program to her home Monday instead being taken to a YWCA for day care. The girl then crossed two busy streets as she walked to a store, where she was found in an aisle, playing with toys.

The Waterloo school district says it is working with Durham School Services to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

