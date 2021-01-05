Driver crashes through fence off Rochester highway

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver apparently lost control on a Highway 52 off ramp Tuesday afternoon and wound up plowing through a fence.

It happened just before 4 pm at the Elton Hills Drive exit of northbound Highway 52. Captain Ross Baker with the Rochester Fire Department says the 28-year-old male driver became disoriented, lost control of his vehicle on the off ramp, drove through an embankment, and went through a fence.

Captain Baker says the driver did not appear to be injured but was removed from his vehicle and carried to a Mayo Clinic ambulance.