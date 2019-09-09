Clear
Driver crashes after swerving to miss tree debris on Highway 52 in Rochester

Accident happened just before 11:30 am.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Tree debris in the road caused a crash Monday morning.

It happened just before 11:30 am on Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Abigail Renee Goyette, 31 of Rochester, was driving north and when she swerved to miss the debris near the interchange with Civic Center Drive, she went out of control and hit the center median wall.

Goyette suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

The Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of this accident.

Community Events