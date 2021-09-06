Driver causes damage to Rochester gas station

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was not a quiet Labor Day for workers at the Holiday gas station in northwest Rochester after a driver hit the building early this afternoon, causing damage.

A KIMT News 3 reporter on the scene spoke with Rochester police. They say a young man driving a Cadillac caused the damage, near the exit of the car wash.

The exterior of the building is dented and inside the men's restroom, broken tiles litter the floor.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.