Chateau Speedway driver: 'I was surprised when this all went down'

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The racing season at Chateau Speedway in Lansing, Minn., has come to a screeching halt.

The racetrack announced on social media Wednesday the decision to pause the season, shocking many fans and drivers, after a complaint was filed with the state about its COVID-19 policy.

Zach Elward, a local driver from Hayfield, says you simply don’t expect things like this to happen.

“Can’t say I did,” he said. “With all the other tracks in the area and all around, it seems like it’s going steady for everyone else so I was a little surprised when it popped out of nowhere.”

Fans expressed their displeasure in the comments section on the track’s Facebook post, but there were also those who support the difficult decision.

Elward says he hasn’t seen anything different at Chateau than he has seen anywhere else this season.

“You’ve got some that go above and beyond to be extra cautious. The way I see it is every other track is doing fine so I was surprised when this all went down.”

Chateau Speedway told KIMT News 3 the owners are hard at work with hopes of possibly being able to reopen by Aug. 28.

This news is music to the ears of Elward who is anxious to get back on the track and reclaim his spot on top of the points leaderboard.

“You don’t really plan for something like this to happen, you know? I had a DNF last weekend so I just hope we can get lucky with the last night of the season and see what we can do.”

Until Chateau reopens, he will run elsewhere.

“We’re going to head up to Gondik Law Speedway Friday night probably and we’re going to end up in Deer Creek Saturday.”

KIMT News 3 will continue to monitor updates from the speedway and provide any updates that become available.