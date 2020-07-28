Drive-up flu vaccinations at Hy-Vee pharmacies this fall

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it will be offering drive-up flu vaccine this fall.

The grocery chain says vaccines will be available by drive-up at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations between August 17 and October 31 on the following days:

• Monday: 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

• Thursday: 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

• Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The vaccinations will be given in the parking lots of Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. The flu vaccine will also be available inside any of the over 270 Hy-Vee stores in eight states without needing an appointment or prescription.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee will institute certain safety measures around its flu vaccination program:

• All Hy-Vee pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including while administering immunizations.

• Any patient with COVID-19-like symptoms or who has had prolonged exposure to a positive case should wait the appropriate amount of time prior to receiving their vaccine for the health and safety of our patients and team members.

• Patients receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face covering.