Drive-thru flu vaccination option to open soon in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With flu season quickly approaching, medical experts say getting your flu shot is more important this year than ever. That's why Olmsted Medical Center is trying something new with a drive-through flu vaccination clinic.

OMC Manager of Clinical Operations Gregory Harris says the goal is to keep patients out of the clinic while still meeting their needs.

"Our patients can simply drive in to our [Rochester] Northwest Clinic location, stop at our checkpoints, and then get registered," Harris explains. "They simply go underneath the tent, get their vaccination, and drive about their way. It roughly takes about five minutes, start to finish."

The drive-through flu clinic will be open Monday through Friday starting September 14. It will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

OMC plans to have the drive-through clinic open until the end of October, weather permitting.

Medical experts are advising everyone to get the flu vaccine this year, and get it early.

"Once you get vaccinated it takes about two weeks to build the antibodies that are needed to fight the flu," Harris said. "So getting vaccinated earlier this year is kind of the key since symptoms of influenza kind of mirror what COVID-19 are as well."