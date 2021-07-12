Drive-through vaccine clinic offered in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is again offering a drive-through immunization clinic for Shingles, Pneumococcal, Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis (Tdap), Meningococcal B (MenB), and HPV.

OMC says patients due for those vaccines have been notified and while they don’t need to make an appointment, they will need to bring the letter they were sent along with their insurance information.

The drive-through option is being offered at OMC’s Rochester Northwest Clinic in the upper level parking lot and patients will be required to wear a mask when it is their turn to get a shot. This immunization clinic will be open for three weeks.