Drive through trick or treating is a hit in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The night of frights is starting a few days early in Clear Lake.

One Vision Children's Autism Center changed up their Halloween activities, from indoors with arts and crafts, to an outdoor drive through trick or treat event.

Kids got their hands on some spooky treats and toys, without even having to leave their parents' car.

Players of the NIACC baseball team were handing out the goodies, along with the Worth County Sheriff's Office, who brought plenty of stuffed animals for the kiddos.

Laura Wilcke with One Vision says nobody wanted to let the kids down this year.

"Unfortunatly this year COVID, like with many other things, has caused us to kind of alter our plans. So, usually our halloween event is our biggest event of the year so we absolutely did not want to cancel it," said Wilcke.

The drive through trick or treat certainly attracted a crowd. About 20 kids showed up as the event started and Wilcke says traffic was steady throughout the evening.