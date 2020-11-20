Drive-through pop-up pantry at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A United Way drive-through pop-up pantry took place at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds in Albert Lea on Friday.

At 11:00 a.m., the doors opened for cars to drive through for gallons of milk, boxes of food, and masks.

The United Way distributed 490 boxes of food and 190 gallons of milk.

The lines were long and the supplies went quickly.

"I definitely think there is a need. When you see how many cars came through today and actually even how many people we had to turn away. You know, that's kind of sad. But yeah, there is definitely a big need in this community for food," says volunteer Mary Daly.

United Way of Freeborn County, Channel One Regional Food Bank, Freeborn County Public Health, and the Freeborn Emergency Operations Center helped with this event.