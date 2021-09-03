Drive sober this Labor Day weekend or get pulled over

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer for most and it's also the third most dangerous holiday out on the roads.

Drinking, speeding and being distracted by your phone or the radio are all ways you can get into a serious crash when you're behind the wheel. This year, the numbers are way higher than last.

Nearly a week ago, Minnesota reported its 300th traffic-related death, marking the earliest date the state has reached 300 traffic fatalities since 2007. Sgt. Troy Christianson with state patrol said 303 people have died on Minnesota roads since January 1st compared to the 240 this time last year. Of those, 79 people lost their lives in drunk driving-related crashes in 2020.

So far this year, nearly 16,000 DWI's have been reported in Minnesota. Sgt. Christianson said with fewer people out on the roads right now, some drivers are taking advantage of it. "We're seeing an increase in unsafe speeds as one of the main factors, which is leading to these fatal crashes," he explained. "So we need to continue educating people that we are pulling people over and stopping people for speed. Also, targeting DWI violations and impaired drivers."

Sgt. Christianson said one of the easiest things you can do to stay safe, and it's a law, is to wear your seatbelt. So many lives have been saved because it kept them in the vehicle.

If you see an impaired driver, call 911 right away. Be prepared to tell the dispatcher what you saw and where along with the license plate number.