Drive of destruction in Northwood

Man sent to the hospital after authorities say he crashed several times in his truck.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man is sent to the hospital after authorities say he smashed his truck into two cars, a shrub, and a mail box.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call around 3 pm Monday of a vehicle driving through yards and hitting a parked car at A&I Auto and Northwood-Kensett Schools bus barn. A deputy located the vehicle described in the call stopped at the portable stop sign on 8th Street N and 2nd Avenue. The driver was identified as Lee Nelson of Northwood.

Northwood Fire and Rescue was called to the scene and Nelson was taken to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Nelson had hit a parked car in the Villa Woods parking lot, a shrub on that property, the mailbox at Northwood Dental Association, and the vehicle in the A&I parking lot.

This incident remains under investigation.

