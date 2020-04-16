Driver ejected in northeast Iowa rollover crash

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Decorah driver was ejected from a vehicle rollover Wednesday.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says it happened along Old State Road in Decorah Township. Kohl Schnuelle, 22, was driving west at a high rate of speed and failed to make a cure, going off the north side of the road, getting airborne off a steep embankment, and rolling several times while striking several trees.

Schnuelle was thrown from the vehicle and transported by helicopter to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash caused about $7,000 in property damage.