Drive-by Holiday Parade Honors Health Care Workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Honoring health care workers with a little holiday cheer.

Emergency vehicles from Mayo Clinic led a "Light up the Night" drive-by holiday parade to honor front-line medical staff.

The parade passed through Downtown Rochester in front of multiple Mayo Clinic campuses, before ending at Olmsted Medical Center.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton rode through the parade route alongside Santa Claus. Mayor Norton says health care professionals have been leading the charge against COVID-19, and deserve our profound gratitude.

"This is just a way to say 'merry christmas, happy holidays, and thank you for everything you're doing,'" Mayor Norton told KIMT. "To really recognize the hardwork and commitment that these folks have shown."

Norton adds while the past several months have been difficult for health care workers, the Rochester community stands with the medical community.