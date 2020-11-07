Drive-By Community Coat Drive in Rochester

Saturday was the third annual Community Coat Drive -- organized by members of different local organizations to benefit the Salvation Army. The event is to collect donations of winter coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear for those in need. To keep things COVID-friendly, this annual event was limited to one day.

Volunteers were outside of Hy-vee grocery store assisting drop offs of winter wear from 8am to 5pm. The truckloads will go to the Salvation Army, and start distribution on Monday from 11am to 3pm. Volunteers say it feels great to be able to give back to the community.

Organizer Melanie Schmidt, says, “It gives you a warm fuzzy feeling. You know, we're doing the right thing by helping. We're not asking for anything in return, we just want to help those who are less fortunate."

The Community Coat Drive was organized by The Schmidt Group: RE/MAX Results together with sponsors from Nature's Best Cleaners, Two Men And A Truck, Minuteman Press, Hy-Vee Grocery Stores, as well as KIMT News 3.

If you have more winter gear to donate, you are urged to reach out to The Salvation Army in Rochester by calling (507) 529-4100.