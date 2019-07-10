Dredging continues in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- As phase one of dredging fountain lake wraps up the second phase is set to start next year. The Shell Rock River Watershed District is hoping to get the ball rolling on the third phase. The district plans to request $7.5 million dollars in funding in the next legislative session for the third phase.

Ruth Noren lives right on the lake. She loves her view but also has some concerns about what she sees.

“The last few years we've had a lot of weeds and I think its probably green algae in the bay,” Noren said.

She hopes funding is approved for the third phase. Phase one and phase two cost a total of $17 million dollars.