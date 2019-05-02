Clear

Dredging Continues On Edgewater Bay

During next week's Minnesota Governor Fishing Opener people will be able to take a dredging tour.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

It's a project that started last year the dredging of fountain lake in Albert Lea. Now that the weather is getting nicer the dredging is starting back up again. During next week's Minnesota Governor Fishing Opener people will be able to take a dredging tour.
The tour starts on Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m.

Dave Simpson was born and raised in Albert Lea. He says he is eager to learn more about the process.

"Yea I'm just gonna see what it's like. said Simpson. “They dredged here many years ago it's been so long ago that I’m gonna check it out again."

Andy Henschel with the Shell Rock River Watershed District says the lake hasn’t been dredged since the ’60s.

“It will improve water quality and create a healthier habitat for fisheries,” said Henschel.

He adds while folks to stay 500 feet away from the dredging machine and beware of the safety signs around the lake.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Mason City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking much drier weather starting today!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alliant Energy Rate Hike: How much is too much?

Image

Walk MS events coming up in Rochester and Mason City

Image

Newspapers ask for donations

Image

Father warns students to think about the consequences of their actions

Image

Helping small businesses thrive

Image

Fountain Lake dredging

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/2

Image

Witnesses testify in Weiss murder trial

Image

Tracking Slow Clearing Skies

Image

Rochester getting to know its new police captain

Community Events