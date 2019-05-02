Dredging Continues On Edgewater Bay

It's a project that started last year the dredging of fountain lake in Albert Lea. Now that the weather is getting nicer the dredging is starting back up again. During next week's Minnesota Governor Fishing Opener people will be able to take a dredging tour.

The tour starts on Friday, May 10th at 10 a.m.

Dave Simpson was born and raised in Albert Lea. He says he is eager to learn more about the process.

"Yea I'm just gonna see what it's like. said Simpson. “They dredged here many years ago it's been so long ago that I’m gonna check it out again."

Andy Henschel with the Shell Rock River Watershed District says the lake hasn’t been dredged since the ’60s.

“It will improve water quality and create a healthier habitat for fisheries,” said Henschel.

He adds while folks to stay 500 feet away from the dredging machine and beware of the safety signs around the lake.