Dream season continues for Rockford as it reaches 8-man title game

Winner, winner! Rockford defeats Southeast Warren 52-19 - advancing to state title game! pic.twitter.com/R85WsetCJn
— Kaleb Gillock (@KalebKIMT) November 8, 2018
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – One of the greatest prep football turnarounds in state history isn’t done yet.
Rockford’s incredible turnaround from back-to-back winless seasons continued Thursday morning in Cedar Falls as it punched its ticket to the 8-man state championship game in dominant fashion.
Rockford ran around and through Southeast Warren in the state semifinals to a 52-19 triumph.
A team that had lost 23 games in a row entering 2018 will now have a chance to hoist a state championship next Thursday when they play at 10 a.m. in the UNI-Dome against either New London or Fremont-Mills.
Rockford hadn’t won a playoff game before 2018. Now, the Warriors have won three to reach the title game.
We will complete coverage tonight at 6 and 10.
You gotta believe Warriors!!!!! The Warriors advance to the State Football Championship game with a decisive 52-19 victory over Southeast Warren!!! pic.twitter.com/Z1bKJV60Rd
— Rockford Warriors (@RockfordWarrior) November 8, 2018
