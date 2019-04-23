LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Lots of Top of Iowa conference runners were on hand Monday night at Lake Mills.
Scores: Osage 129, St. Ansgar 113, Central Springs 95, West Hancock 86, Belmond-Klemme 53.50, Riceville 45, WB Mallard 44, Newman Catholic 38, Lake Mills 36.50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 33, GHV 30, Eagle Grove 19, Rockford 3.
View highlights above of Drake Relays qualifiers.
Related Content
- Drake Relays qualifiers prep at Lake Mills
- Drake Relays coverage - Friday
- Local Preview: 2018 Drake Relays
- High school qualifiers for 2019 Drake Relays Presented by Hy-Hee announced
- Lookout for Lake Mills wrestling
- 2018 Relay for Life in Clear Lake
- SAW: Gabe Irons of Lake Mills
- Probation for growing marijuana in Lake Mills
- Lake Mills man accused of stealing tools
- Lake Mills man accused of bat attack
Scroll for more content...