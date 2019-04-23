Clear
Drake Relays qualifiers prep at Lake Mills

Highlights from a few of the Drake Relays qualifiers from Monday.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Lots of Top of Iowa conference runners were on hand Monday night at Lake Mills.

Scores: Osage 129, St. Ansgar 113, Central Springs 95, West Hancock 86, Belmond-Klemme 53.50, Riceville 45, WB Mallard 44, Newman Catholic 38, Lake Mills 36.50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 33, GHV 30, Eagle Grove 19, Rockford 3.

View highlights above of Drake Relays qualifiers.

