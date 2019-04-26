Drake Relays - Friday's highlights and results

Boys Distance Medley
3rd – Algona (Bawden, Wegener, Groen, Engen) - 3:31
Girls 100M Dash
9th – Katie Saner (Crestwood) – 12.62
Boys Discus
11th – Aizik Hodak (Central Springs) – 154’ 3”
Girls Shot Put
12th – Amanda Chizek (West Hancock) – 37’ 1.25”
Boys 100M Dash
16th – Sammonte Bawden (Algona) – 11.29
25th – Wyatt Wegener (Algona) – 11.29
Boys 110M Hurdles
27th – Josef Smith (West Hancock) – 15.70
31st – Logan Benjegerdes (Northwood-Kensett) – 15.93
Girls High Jump
28th (tie) – Libby Schwamman (Osage) – 5’0”
Girls 100M Hurdles
29th – Paige Kisley (Osage) – 16.36
Men’s 4x100M Relay
9th – Wartburg (Harrington, Duehr, Wright, Runge) – 42.33
21st – NIACC (McMaster, Younker, Eastman, Hoy) – 43.03
30th – Waldorf (Barrera, Cannon, Minor, Craig) – 44.04
Women’s 4x400M Relay
10th – Wartburg (Ganshirt, Tyynismaa, McSorely, Campbell) – 3:52.69
Men’s 4x400M Relay
17th – Wartburg (Wright, Cook, Schmidt, Teig) – 3:15.94
Women’s Javelin
18th – Kelsey Parish (NIACC) – 36.62
