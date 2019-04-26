Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Drake Relays - Friday's highlights and results

Highlights and results from Friday

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Boys Distance Medley

3rd – Algona (Bawden, Wegener, Groen, Engen) - 3:31

Girls 100M Dash

9th – Katie Saner (Crestwood) – 12.62

Boys Discus

11th – Aizik Hodak (Central Springs) – 154’ 3”

Girls Shot Put

12th – Amanda Chizek (West Hancock) – 37’ 1.25”

Boys 100M Dash

16th – Sammonte Bawden (Algona) – 11.29

25th – Wyatt Wegener (Algona) – 11.29

Boys 110M Hurdles

27th – Josef Smith (West Hancock) – 15.70

31st – Logan Benjegerdes (Northwood-Kensett) – 15.93

Girls High Jump

28th (tie) – Libby Schwamman (Osage) – 5’0”

Girls 100M Hurdles

29th – Paige Kisley (Osage) – 16.36

Men’s 4x100M Relay

9th – Wartburg (Harrington, Duehr, Wright, Runge) – 42.33

21st – NIACC (McMaster, Younker, Eastman, Hoy) – 43.03

30th – Waldorf (Barrera, Cannon, Minor, Craig) – 44.04

Women’s 4x400M Relay

10th – Wartburg (Ganshirt, Tyynismaa, McSorely, Campbell) – 3:52.69

Men’s 4x400M Relay

17th – Wartburg (Wright, Cook, Schmidt, Teig) – 3:15.94

Women’s Javelin

18th – Kelsey Parish (NIACC) – 36.62

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Image

A sneak peek of the new multipurpose arena project

Image

Drake Relays: Friday morning highlights

Image

Newman Catholic students spend the day volunteering

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/26/19

Image

Rochester hosts annual Arbor Day celebration

Image

Hundreds of thousands of Iowans drinking contaminated water

Image

More people calling to check vaccination history

Community Events