MASON CITY, Iowa - Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, made two campaign stops in Mason City on Friday afternoon.
She took a tour of NIACC, which included the diesel technology center and the medical training lab. Dr. Biden says she is a big advocate for education, which is something she will tout if she becomes the next First Lady. She was impressed by the high-tech training facilities at the school and the students who are learning there.
After visiting NIACC, Dr. Biden went to downtown Mason City where a new Biden For President campaign center opened its doors for the first time.
Related Content
- Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stops in Mason City
- State Sen. Hart makes Mason City campaign stop
- Iowa Ag. Secretary candidate makes campaign stop
- Sewage discharge stopped in Mason City
- Joe Sestak talks China and America during Mason City campaign stop
- Chasing and making history at Mason City
- Booker takes 2020 campaign, social-justice message to Mason City
- Biden: Congress should immediately make 'Dreamers' citizens
- Candidate for Iowa's 4th Congressional District race makes Mason City stop
- Motorcyclists make pit stop in Mason City as part of cross-country run
Scroll for more content...