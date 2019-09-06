Clear

Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stops in Mason City

She visited NIACC and christened a new campaign headquarters in downtown.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, made two campaign stops in Mason City on Friday afternoon.

She took a tour of NIACC, which included the diesel technology center and the medical training lab.  Dr. Biden says she is a big advocate for education, which is something she will tout if she becomes the next First Lady.  She was impressed by the high-tech training facilities at the school and the students who are learning there.

After visiting NIACC, Dr. Biden went to downtown Mason City where a new Biden For President campaign center opened its doors for the first time.  

Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
