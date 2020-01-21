Clear
Dr. Jill Biden holds town hall in Garner

Dr. Biden has been campaigning for her husband in Iowa.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 8:16 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

GARNER, Iowa - One candidate is putting his wife to work in order to help him win the Iowa caucuses.

Doctor Jill Biden has been campaigning extensively for her husband Joe Biden in Iowa. Yesterday she was in Garner holding a town hall at the library. Doctor Biden spoke about how her husband won't forget about rural America if they end up moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Local farmer Doug Thompson says he is supporting the former Vice President.

“I fell in love with a couple of different candidates over the course of the last year and got left on the altar twice and I've always liked Vice President Biden. In fact I caucused for him in 2008,” he said.

Thompson hopes a possible President Biden may be able to keep more stable trade relations with countries like China.

