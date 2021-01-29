Dr. Fauci hopes vaccinations for children start this summer

KIMT NEWS 3 - The nation's top doc wants to expand vaccinations to children. Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes children can start getting the COVID shot by late spring or summer.

Right now, the COVID vaccines are not approved for use in children under 16, but testing is underway to make sure they are safe and effective in kids.

Vaccine maker Pfizer began a clinical trial involving kids from 12 to 15. If it goes well, Pfizer could get emergency authorization for that age group.

Dr. Charity Baker, a family medicine specialist at Iowa Specialty Clinic, says she has faith in the vaccine and when it is approved for use in children, she would have no reservations about getting her kids the shot.

Dr. Baker thinks vaccinations for children are still a way off.

"I don't think this summer would be a likely time for the kids to get the vaccine because I think that the majority of the older folks and other people are still going to be on a wait list," said Dr. Baker.

She also says kids typically aren't hit as hard as grownups by COVID-19 and by the time their turn comes to get the shots, there will be an amount of herd immunity built up in the population.

The U.S. is administering about one million COVID-19 vaccines per day. President Biden has set a goal of 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.