Dr. Brian McDonough Expresses Optimism

At a time when the news on the Coronavirus front is largely grim, CBS Radio's chief medical contributor, Dr. Brian McDonough sees reason for optimsim. The doctor believes more widespread testing is in the future. When that begins to happen, McDonough says we will know how far reaching this sometimes deadly virus truly is.

"I think it's going to get better," McDonough said from his basement studio where he is quarantined. McDonough is still seeing patients and has therefor sequestered himself in the bowels of his home. "I think finding out how many people in the population have been exposed is going to be really helpful. I think things like testing doctors and nurses on almost a daily basis, when we can do that, it will be really helpful so doctors aren't going in and infecting people thinking they're healthy. All those things are so important.

McDonough believes the virus has exposed flaws in our healthcare system, including our dependence on personal protective equipment manufactured overseas. Still, he believes we will learn from this.

"I think we can take this as a way to make life better. I think if we look at the healthcare system we can really recognize the flaws. Okay there are flaws. Let's come out of it stronger. Let's make changes and then people's healthcare can be better.

Dr. McDonough has a podcast entitled "Coronavirus Today" offered to the public without any sponsorship. It is available on Spotify, just plug in that title or Dr. McDonough's name and it will pop up.