Dozens pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People in Rochester are making sure everyone has a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, dozens came to the VFW to pack boxes with Thanksgiving meals.

"We are packing Thanksgiving meal boxes to families that face food insecurity during the holidays. We want to give some normalcy to their lives and give them a meal they can cook in the comfort of their own homes," Caitlin Matera, one of the organizers said.

After hundreds of food donations, volunteers of all ages came to help pack boxes.

"Because it's fun and it's good to help people," 11-year-old Ashton, a volunteer, said.

The need for a holiday meal is close to home for Matera.

"As a family, as a young family, we've struggled too," she said. "We've struggled as family looking for our food, so this is my way to give back because people really helped us when we needed it too."

Thanks to so many food donations and volunteers to help pack and deliver, 240 families will have a warm meal, free of cost, this Thanksgiving.

"The love in this room is palpable," Matera said. "That every single person here cares enough to pack a box...it's amazing."

The entire effort was put on by community groups Interconnection and Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere (CAKE.)