Dozens of spots impassable on Hancock County roads

There are dozens of impassable spots on Hancock County roads as of Friday morning.

According to Hancock County road notifications, there is “water standing on the road or going over the road" in many locations.

“Please use caution or choose a different route then traveling on the roads with Bold Red Lines.”

