Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Dozens of spots impassable on Hancock County roads

Courtesy Hancock County Road Notifications

According to Hancock County road notifications, there is “water standing on the road or going over the road.”

Posted: Mar. 15, 2019 10:24 AM
Updated: Mar. 15, 2019 10:25 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

There are dozens of impassable spots on Hancock County roads as of Friday morning.
According to Hancock County road notifications, there is “water standing on the road or going over the road" in many locations. 
“Please use caution or choose a different route then traveling on the roads with Bold Red Lines.”

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Plan for an icy commute and slightly cooler weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone video: Flooding and ice jamming in north Iowa

Image

Tracking Cool Air and Continuing Flooding

Image

American Legion in Albert Lea needs help

Image

NIACC ready for national tourney

Image

Minnesota postseason basketball highlights

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Community Events