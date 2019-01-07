Dozens of homes being built in Byron

BYRON, Minn.- A quick ten-minute drive from Rochester. On the real estate front, you can get a lot for your money in Byron.

Mary Blair-Hoeft is the city administrator, she tells KIMT that in the early 2000's hundreds of houses were built in Byron.

This Thursday Mary will present the number of homes built in the surrounding cities.

In Oronoco 10 homes were built, Pine Island it was 14 and Zumbrota 27 homes were built in 2018.

That number has decreased slightly but Blair-Hoeft says the area is still a developer’s dream because of its close proximity to the Med-City.

“The convenience of being able to drive six miles into Rochester a lot of people don't quite understand that you can live in Byron and get to Mayo clinic quicker than if you lived on the other side of Rochester,” said the administrator.

It’s not just homes are coming to Byron, it’s also businesses.

Small businesses and manufacturers are seeing the town as a potential new home for their companies.

Blair-Hoeft explains that the pros outweigh the cons to moving their businesses outside of Rochester.

“Commercial prices has increased so much in Rochester it has encouraged small businesses and small manufactures to look outside of Rochester and they realize the convenience that it's easy to get in and out of Rochester from an outlying city,” she said.